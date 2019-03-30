Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (CART)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Carolina Trust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Trust Bancshares stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.41. Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

