Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,552 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.06 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

