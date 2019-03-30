Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $134.75 and a 52-week high of $177.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

