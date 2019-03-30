ASOS (ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from £100.41 ($131.20) to GBX 5,217 ($68.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 9,000 ($117.60) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.65. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,654 ($100.01).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

