Ashburton Jersey Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $235.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $237.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.66.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,355 shares of company stock valued at $19,954,604. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

