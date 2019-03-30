Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.56.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 190,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,740. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

