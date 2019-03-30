Aroundtown (AT1) PT Set at €9.20 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.70) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.63 ($10.04).

AT1 opened at €7.35 ($8.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €6.17 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

