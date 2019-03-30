Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.15

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 3988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $127,115,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

