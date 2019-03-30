Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ardagh Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 28.97% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Ardagh Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE:ARD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 4,174.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

