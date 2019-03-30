Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $6.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $4.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.68% and a negative return on equity of 108.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

APVO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 392,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,233. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

