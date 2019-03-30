Appian (APPN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $34.43 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.66%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $129,608.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,704 shares of company stock worth $3,317,548 over the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Appian by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.