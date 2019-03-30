APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $53,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,530,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 987,505 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 901,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/apg-asset-management-n-v-reduces-position-in-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.