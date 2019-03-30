APG Asset Management N.V. Has $40.91 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 559.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after buying an additional 1,071,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after buying an additional 1,094,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after buying an additional 3,882,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,157,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

