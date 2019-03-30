APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 57,000 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 57,000 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/apg-asset-management-n-v-acquires-57000-shares-of-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.