Antero Resources (AR) Bond Prices Fall 2.4%

An issue of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) debt fell 2.4% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $98.50 and was trading at $97.88 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 4,604,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $3,541,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,411.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $268,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after acquiring an additional 379,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,708,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,721,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,456,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

