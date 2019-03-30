ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $6.69 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

