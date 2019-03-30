ANSYS (ANSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from robust adoption, expanding total addressable market, improving enterprise penetration and collaborations with leading vendors. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G bode well. Customers’ focus on utilizing simulation across repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is a positive. Increase in budgetary allocation for defense spending across Europe and the US favors company’s growth prospects. OPTIS, 3DSIM Granta Design and Helic buyouts are expected to enable ANSYS in bringing innovative solutions to the market and enhance foothold in competitive simulations software market. However, as ANSYS continues to invest on product development its margin is expected to remain under pressure. Moreover, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and integration risks remain other concerns.”

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

ANSS stock opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after purchasing an additional 313,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.