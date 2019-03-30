Analyzing Noble (NE) & Pacific Drilling (PACD)

Noble (NYSE:NE) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -81.74% -9.16% -4.73% Pacific Drilling -823.90% -117.35% -45.47%

87.7% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble and Pacific Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.08 billion 0.66 -$885.05 million ($1.84) -1.56 Pacific Drilling $264.87 million 3.99 -$2.18 billion N/A N/A

Noble has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Risk and Volatility

Noble has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble and Pacific Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 4 14 3 0 1.95 Pacific Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Noble presently has a consensus target price of $5.74, suggesting a potential upside of 100.10%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Noble is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Summary

Noble beats Pacific Drilling on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Pacific Drilling S.A. is a subsidiary of Quantum Pacific International Limited.

