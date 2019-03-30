Analyzing Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) & Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (CNRFF)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.45 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -16.33 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $442.43 million 0.68 $48.53 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 10.00% 6.47% 4.30%

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Cushman & Wakefield on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

