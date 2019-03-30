Analyzing ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) & Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ACS Motion Control does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $3.03 billion 0.88 $345.75 million $2.12 8.71

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACS Motion Control and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vishay Intertechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology 11.39% 22.78% 9.74%

Volatility & Risk

ACS Motion Control has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats ACS Motion Control on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACS Motion Control

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pyrotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

