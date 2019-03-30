Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) PT at $33.38

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,165,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,929,000 after buying an additional 695,609 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 152.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 639,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 139.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,042,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 607,178 shares in the last quarter.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.