Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) PT at $33.38

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,165,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,929,000 after buying an additional 695,609 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 152.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after buying an additional 639,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 139.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,042,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 607,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.