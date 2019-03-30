Analysts Set NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) PT at $14.20

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NGL stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.30.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 4,199.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,716,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

