Analysts Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Target Price at $48.00

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.59. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $40,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $6,273,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $9,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

