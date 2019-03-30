Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Price Target at $276.38

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276.38 ($3.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

CAPC opened at GBX 240.60 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.91.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000011623351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

