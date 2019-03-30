Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $102,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,645,367.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,851,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,784,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,822,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,132,000 after buying an additional 3,528,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $48,993,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,920,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,532,000 after buying an additional 2,325,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,286,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,382,000 after buying an additional 2,247,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.