Analysts Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2019 Earnings (REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$301.01 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th.

