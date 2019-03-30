Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.21). SM Energy reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,829. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,558,000. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,412,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,180 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,002,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 597.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 772,689 shares during the last quarter.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

