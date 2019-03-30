Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $7.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $32.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $35.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $225.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $224,058.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $224,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $527,000.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,530. 31.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 213,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,613. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.