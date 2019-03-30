Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report sales of $342.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.90 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Hilltop reported sales of $338.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Hilltop had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $356.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $18.25 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,832,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

