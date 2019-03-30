Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post sales of $249.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.10 million and the highest is $251.60 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $233.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $968.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.75 million to $974.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $751,488. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Haemonetics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $87.48 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

