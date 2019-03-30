Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,784,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.