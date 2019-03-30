Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

