Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $44.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $40.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $196.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $196.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.75 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $224.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.01%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 741,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 392,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 176,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

