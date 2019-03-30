Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Barrington Research set a $90.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $1,577,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $2,268,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $25,887,325. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 139.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,844,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 289,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 268,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $97.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

