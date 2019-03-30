Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $48.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $46.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $227.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $227.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.59 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65, a PEG ratio of 782.46 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

