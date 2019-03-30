Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CFO John P. Bailey sold 16,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $130,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,956 shares of company stock worth $3,700,262. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 358,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 502,593 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 749,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,031. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $517.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

