Amyris Inc (AMRS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amyris were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 97.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,575,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 562,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 56.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 643,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 231,145 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 633,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 173,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 96.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 219,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Amyris Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

