Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,500 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,008,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 571,115 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,167,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 746,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.49. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

