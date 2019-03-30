Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of BR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

