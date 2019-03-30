Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.12. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $2,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999,911 shares of company stock worth $131,856,770. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

