Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 410,327 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, insider John Charles Stone sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 17,476 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $164,623.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,476 shares of company stock worth $567,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/amkor-technology-inc-amkr-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.