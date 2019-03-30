Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.21% and a negative net margin of 382.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $425,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,211,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 20,694,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,196,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,900,000 after buying an additional 4,479,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,205,000 after buying an additional 541,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,205,000 after buying an additional 541,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,279,000 after buying an additional 147,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.60. 4,950,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.