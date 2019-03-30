AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Insider Timothy N. Jones Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/ametek-inc-ame-insider-timothy-n-jones-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.