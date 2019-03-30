Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.53. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

