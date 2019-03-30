American States Water’s (AWR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

AWR opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. American States Water has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $887,363.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,106.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,633 shares of company stock worth $1,325,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American States Water by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,336,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

