American River Bankshares (AMRB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.20. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 693,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 212,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

