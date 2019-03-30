American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $208,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,743,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,012,348.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. BTIG Research set a $33.00 price objective on Kennedy-Wilson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

