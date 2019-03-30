American International Group Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

LEXEA stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

