American International Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of South State Corp (SSB)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in South State by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in South State by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in South State by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 590,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.34 on Friday. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $280,276.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares in the company, valued at $436,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

