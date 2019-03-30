American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Argus cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

